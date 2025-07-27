Cristiano Ronaldo gets his help! Joao Felix on verge of ending Chelsea nightmare as Al-Nassr hijack Benfica homecoming
Al-Nassr are on the verge of hijacking Benfica's move for Joao Felix as they are in advanced talks to sign the Portuguese forward from Chelsea. The Saudi Pro League giants are in touch with Felix's representatives and could reach an agreement in the next 24 to 48 hours. Cristiano Ronaldo, who had urged Al-Nassr to sign a quality forward, will finally get his help.
- Felix set to play alongside Ronaldo
- Al-Nassr on verge of hijacking Benfica move
- In advanced talks with Chelsea