Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo bizarrely urges Irish fans to boo him as Portugal superstar anticipates hostile reception in World Cup qualifying clash
Ronaldo ready for the jeers
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner knows what to expect in Dublin. Back in 2021, when Portugal were last hosted by Ireland in a tense goalless draw, he was met with a chorus of boos every time he touched the ball. It didn’t rattle him then, and it seems it won’t now. Ronaldo’s longevity has kept him at the heart of the Selecao squad, and the Irish supporters, who are unrelenting in their passion, are expected to create another feverish atmosphere. However, Ronaldo, is expected to feed off that energy.
- Getty/GOAL
'Let them boo'
Speaking on the eve of Thursday’s match, Ronaldo addressed the anticipated reception with a mixture of humour and defiance.
"The stadium will boo me, I'm used to it, I certainly hope they do, maybe it will take the pressure off other players," he told reporters. "What I want most is to enjoy myself. It's not decisive but almost, we know that with a victory, we qualify. We want to finish it off now."
Ronaldo might come across a familiar face in Ireland’s assistant coach, John O’Shea, as the pair were team-mates at Manchester United for six seasons.
"Well, if I see him around," he said. "Of course he was a guy that I play so many years together. I have a very good relationship with him, not only him, but some Irish people. I have some relations, and it's good."
Then, with a wink, he added: "I repeat, I hope that no boo again against me tomorrow. For me, it's it's a pleasure to come in to play here again. I swear that I'm gonna try to be a good boy."
Ronaldo expecting Ireland to park the bus
Ireland’s defensive resilience frustrated Portugal in 2021, and it will take creativity and patience to break through again. Ronaldo knows exactly what kind of game to expect as he said: "I think the game will be quite the same in Lisbon. Of course, they play with their supporters on their side. They will be more exciting, the fans and everyone, but in terms of tactically, I think we'll be kind of the same. I think they're not going to push too much forward. They're going to wait for us tight, defend very tight and play counterattack. I think we'll be kind of similar the game, but we are prepared. We know it's going to be tough because physically they are very strong, but we should do our game and try to win the game."
Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson is wary of Ronaldo's threat and said: "The statistics speak and answer that question. He is still scoring goals and breaking records. One of the reasons why they are such a unique attacking team is his desire to score goals. They will deliver crosses, they will try to find him all of the time. Most teams when they are winning, they would cool the game down, but Portugal want to score more goals and he is one of the reasons why this Portuguese team is a unique attacking team."
Ronaldo also acknowledged the comments made by the coach about his continued value to the national team and said: "In a way, I agree. I know when I'm an asset, I know when I play well and when I don't. The quality of the game must always prevail. These are just words. What I want is for us to qualify."
- Getty
A final push toward qualification
Ronaldo’s history in Dublin isn’t all about jeers and boos. In 2021, after the goalless draw, one young Irish fan, Addison Whelan, then 11, dashed past stewards and sprinted across the pitch to reach her idol. Instead of irritation or anger, Ronaldo embraced her and handed her his match jersey.
"I was literally delighted. I couldn't believe it because I didn't think I'd make it," she said. "It was just a second but I gave him a hug and told him I was a huge fan and he said he appreciated that and he gave me his jersey."
However, this time, Ronaldo’s focus is on business. Portugal know a win in Dublin secures their place at the World Cup. Failure to do so would shift the pressure to their next fixture against Armenia at home.
Advertisement