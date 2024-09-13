Cristiano Ronaldo honoured as the 'GOAT' as Al-Nassr present special jersey to star after incredible 900 goal milestone - complete with awesome tifo from fans
Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured in style by Al-Nassr ahead of their clash with Al-Ahli after hitting 900 career goals over the international break.
- Ronaldo hits incredible landmark with Portugal
- Al-Nassr celebrate star's latest achievement
- Present forward with special 'GOAT' shirt