Cristiano Ronaldo suffers hamstring injury as Al-Nassr confirm major blow amid claims star forward has fled Saudi Arabia after U.S. embassy attack

Ronaldo’s injury occurred during the closing stages of the clash with Al-Fayha on February 28. Despite Al-Nassr securing three points, it was a frustrating night for the Portuguese icon, who earlier missed a penalty in the 12th minute of the contest. He was eventually replaced by Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 81st minute after signalling to the bench. This physical blow comes at a crucial period for the club as they look to maintain their slender lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings.

The leading scorer in the division, who has plundered 21 goals this term, is now a major doubt for upcoming fixtures. Al-Nassr are scheduled to face Neom SC and Al-Khaleej in the league in March, but the captain's availability is shrouded in uncertainty. Furthermore, his participation in Portugal’s international friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT later this month is now at risk. Fans are waiting to see if the legendary striker can recover in time for the business end of the domestic campaign.