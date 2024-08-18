Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘sh*t themselves’ gesture to cost boss his job? Luis Castro facing Al-Nassr chop after Super Cup capitulation – with Saudi Pro League season yet to start
Cristiano Ronaldo’s “sh*t themselves” gesture aimed at Al-Nassr team-mates during a Super Cup final defeat may end up costing Luis Castro his job.
- More silverware slipped out of reach
- Portuguese star cut a frustrated figure
- Change in the dugout now being mooted