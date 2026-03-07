Cristiano Ronaldo delivers fitness update after leaving Saudi Arabia for Madrid to aid injury recovery

The message serves as a timely boost for the Riyadh-based giants during a high-stakes period in the title race. Al-Nassr currently sit in second place, trailing leaders Al-Ahli by just a single point. Crucially, Al-Nassr hold a game in hand over their rivals, meaning a victory tonight would see them seize control of the summit. However, they must navigate this challenge without their talismanic captain, whose recent muscular setback has forced a temporary relocation to Europe.

Ronaldo appears to be in good spirits, though, as he posted on social media: "Recovering and ready to watch the game today. Let's go, Al Nassr!"