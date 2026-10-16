Cristiano Ronaldo x David Beckham in MLS! Management prediction for CR7 as former Man Utd team-mate speculates on what Portuguese GOAT will do next

Nothing can be considered too outlandish at present, with Ronaldo yet to reveal what his future plans are. He will turn 42 in February 2027, with his lucrative contract at reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr set to expire next summer.

Questions are being asked of how long the Portuguese GOAT can go on for, with calls for him to end a 234-cap international career starting to intensify. Turning a deaf ear to doubters and proving them wrong is what the ex-Real Madrid frontman is all about.

He has - with son Cristiano Junior emerging through the academy ranks in Riyadh - offered no indication that retirement is imminent. Having worked tirelessly for more than two decades, Ronaldo intends to play for as long as possible.

His deal in the Middle East includes a 20 per cent stake in Al-Nassr, which would open doors to directorial posts and managerial roles. It has been suggested that he could explore the option of purchasing his own club at some stage before steering that ship from the boardroom.