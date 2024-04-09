Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Cristiano Ronaldo facing ban & fine for 'disgraceful behaviour' against Al-Hilal as match referee accuses Al-Nassr star of using 'excessive force' after showing red card for elbow on Ali Al-Bulaihi

Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCAl Hilal vs Al Nassr FCAl HilalSuper Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo will be be hit with a ban and fine as a result of the “disgraceful behaviour” that led to his latest red card for Al-Nassr.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Portuguese sent off versus Al-Hilal
  • Incident reported by match officials
  • Set to serve two-match suspension

Editors' Picks