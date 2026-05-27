Cristiano Ronaldo backed to play alongside his son for Portugal at 2030 World Cup in 'perfect ending to his career'

As Ronaldo prepares for his sixth appearance at the World Cup finals this summer, talk has already turned to how much longer the 41-year-old can continue at the highest level. While most players would be considering retirement at this stage, the Al-Nassr superstar continues to defy expectations, having netted 30 goals in 37 appearances this season while leading his side to the Saudi Pro League title.

His former Man United colleague Djemba-Djemba believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has no intention of slowing down. Speaking about his former team-mate's longevity, Djemba-Djemba told BetVictor: “I genuinely believe Cristiano Ronaldo can play until 44 or 45 years old. I am not surprised at all by what he is doing because I knew him when he was 17 years old.”







