Blow for Cristiano Ronaldo! Al-Nassr slapped with another transfer ban by FIFA ahead of January window

While uncertainty surrounds recruitment, Al-Nassr’s on-pitch ambitions continue to be driven by Ronaldo. At 40, the Portuguese forward remains the focal point of the team, delivering 11 goals and two assists in just 12 appearances this season. His impact extends far beyond statistics, shaping standards within the squad. Team-mate Mohamed Simakan recently spoke openly about the effect of sharing a dressing room with one of football’s most recognisable figures. The defender highlighted Ronaldo’s relentless discipline and leadership, describing the daily lessons he receives from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. That influence has become central to Al-Nassr’s identity, with younger players compelled to match his professionalism.

"If someone had told me at the start of my career: 'You'll play with Cristiano Ronaldo'? I would have said: 'That's impossible! We're not the same age.' When I started, he was at the end of his career," Simakan admitted.

"I won't lie to you, what he brings me in terms of discipline, work, and leadership is incredible. Cristiano gives me so much advice."

Ronaldo’s contract runs until the summer of 2027, yet speculation continues that his career may stretch even further. With the symbolic landmark of 1,000 career goals still within reach, and long-term ambitions that include potentially sharing a pitch with his eldest son, the idea of Ronaldo playing into his mid-40s no longer seems unrealistic.