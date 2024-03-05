Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr labelled a 'great team' as ex-Chelsea & Inter striker Hernan Crespo sounds warning to his Al Ain players after huge AFC Champions League victory

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr have been branded “a great team”, with Al Ain wary of the threat they pose despite claiming an AFC Champions League lead.

  • Saudi outfit trail continental clash
  • CR7 restricted to few sights of goal
  • Return leg to take place in Riyadh

