Red Sea Global Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo splashes £7m on TWO new properties on secluded private island off coast of Saudi Arabia
New holiday homes for Ronaldo
Ronaldo's new homes are located in an exclusive resort in the Red Sea, some 800 miles from his current home in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. The villas were designed by renowned British architect Lord Norman Foster as part of a reserve that is designed for elite getaways. According to The Sun, the homes cost around £3.5m each and Ronaldo is one of the first people to splash out on the exclusive villas. The location is described as being "among the world’s most private island settings, defined by design excellence and a regenerative approach." Visitors to the island must first fly into Red Sea International Airport and then take either a seaplane or a boat to arrive at Nujuma.
- Getty
'Truly exceptional' - Ronaldo happy with his purchase
Ronaldo has spoken about his decision to buy the two villas to the Saudi Gazette. He said: "It’s truly exceptional in every sense of the word. From our first visit, Georgina and I felt a deep connection with this island and its breathtaking natural beauty. It’s a place where we find peace and tranquility."
The Ronaldo family have also been welcomed into the local community by John Pagano, who is the CEO of Red Sea International. He said: "We are delighted to welcome Cristiano and Georgina to the Red Sea Residences community. Their decision to own here reflects the destination’s appeal among those seeking adventure with privacy, luxury with nature. We look forward to helping them discover all that The Red Sea has to offer."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
What Ronaldo can expect from his new villas
Ronaldo is reported to have bought one three-bedroom villa and another with two bedrooms, meaning there's plenty of room for partner Georgina Rodriguez and the couple's children. Located in the Ummahat Islands, the resort boasts that all properties "features panoramic windows, open living space, a sea-view pool and a telescope to discover Saudi Arabia’s enchanting star-filled sky." Guests can also make use of a luxurious spa, diving centre and a host of water sports.
Ronaldo set to return after winter break
Ronaldo is currently preparing to return to action with Al-Nassr after the Saudi Pro League's winter break. Al-Nassr currently sit top of the table after a great start to the season and are four points clear of nearest challengers Al-Hilal. Ronaldo is famously yet to win a trophy with Al-Nassr but will be hoping to break that duck after signing a new two-year contract with the club in the summer. Al-Nassr have also been handed a boost as they prepare to resume their season with confirmation from FIFA that their transfer ban has been lifted. The decision means the club can now sign players in the January transfer window if they wish.
- AFP
What comes next for Ronaldo?
Al-Nassr's next fixture is an AFC Champions League fixture against Iraqi side Al-Zawraa which Ronaldo may well sit out, as has been the case throughout the tournament so far. Ronaldo could then make his return to action on December 27th in a Saudi Pro League fixture against Al Akhdoud.
Advertisement