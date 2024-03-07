Cristiano Ronaldo Nassr Raed 2024 RSLGOAL AR / Getty
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: How’s your luck, Cristiano?! Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo almost scores two screamers but hits woodwork TWICE - including from trademark free-kick - during Saudi Pro League loss to Al-Raed

Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCAl Nassr FC vs Al-RaedAl-RaedSaudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo was denied twice by the woodwork - including from a trademark free-kick - during Al-Nassr's 3-1 league loss to Al-Raed.

  • Al-Nassr beaten 3-1 by Al-Raed
  • Wasteful Ronaldo drew a blank
  • Was left frustrated after the match

