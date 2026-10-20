AFP
'Blame me for everything!' – Cristian Chivu makes emotional Inter Milan admission before Shakhtar showdown
Chivu defends squad ahead of vital European test
Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu addressed the media at the Inter Training Center alongside Alessandro Bastoni on the eve of their UEFA Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Nerazzurri host the Ukrainian champions at the San Siro looking to bounce back from a wild 4-3 Matchday 2 defeat to Club Brugge.
Despite Inter holding an undefeated historical record in seven European meetings against Shakhtar, Chivu urged focus following two early European losses.
"Right now, after two lost games, we must only think about tomorrow: the priority is to win one game first and foremost, the one tomorrow," Chivu asserted.
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Manager demands critics blame him instead of players
Chivu repeatedly shielded his squad from outside scrutiny, taking complete accountability for sluggish match starts and defensive errors. "I'm to blame for everything that doesn't work," Chivu declared. "I never point the finger at my players. I take responsibility for what happens on the pitch."
"I'm pleased that a player takes responsibility, but the first to blame is me: maybe I'm not able to convey what's needed."
"The coach must be the main culprit," he added. "I have to improve before anyone else."
Chivu outlines family mindset and rejects dramatic narratives
Opening up on his man-management approach during halftime turnarounds, Chivu likened his squad bond to family life. "I speak softly, I raise my voice, I laugh and joke, but I do the same as I do at home with my children," Chivu revealed. "The love I feel for my players is very close to that of my family."
Rejecting sensationalist criticism, Chivu noted: "I don't want defeats to become dramatic either; they aren't, they won't be."
"I have the feeling that we have obligations and others don't... I have to reassure them and they do their best," he observed.
- AFP
Nerazzurri target crucial victory at San Siro
Chivu acknowledged the quality of Arda Turan's in-form Shakhtar side, who travel to Milan riding a five-game winning streak across all competitions.
However, Inter look to draw confidence from their historical dominance over the Miners, having conceded just once across seven previous European meetings.
Inter Milan host Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night at 20:00 BST.
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