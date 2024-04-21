Mark Robins Coventry CityGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Coventry boss Mark Robins slams 'toenail offside' decision that deprived Sky Blues of all-time great FA Cup semi-final triumph against Man Utd

CoventryManchester UnitedCoventry vs Manchester UnitedFA CupMark Robins

Coventry City manager Mark Robins was left frustrated due to a 'toenail offside' decision that denied his team a historic win over Manchester United.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Robins slammed 'toenail offside' against Man Utd
  • Coventry's last-gasp goal in extra time denied by VAR
  • The Red Devils clinched the clash 4-2 in penalties

Editors' Picks