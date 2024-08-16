Manchester United FC v Fulham FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'Couldn't be better' - Joshua Zirkzee reacts to dream Man Utd debut after coming off bench to down Fulham

Joshua Zirkzee felt his Manchester United debut could not have gone better after he came off the bench to score the winning goal against Fulham.

  • Zirkzee came off bench to score vs Fulham
  • Secured victory on Premier League debut
  • Striker revealed what Ten Hag expects of him
