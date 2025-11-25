Getty Images Sport
Copa América 2024 final organizers reportedly agree to $14 million settlement with fans
Settlement provides compensation for fans
A settlement has reportedly been reached in the class action lawsuit filed by fans following the 2024 Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. The lawsuit cited access and safety issues that left some ticket holders unable to enter the venue and prompted others to leave early. ESPN reported that affected fans are expected to make up the majority of claimants.
CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, Best Security, and South Florida Stadium LLC - the owner and operator of Hard Rock Stadium - were named as defendants. Under the terms of the agreement, the defendants will collectively contribute more than $14 million to a compensation fund for eligible fans, with the final payout dependent on the number of claims submitted.
Chaotic scenes at Hard Rock Stadium
The July 14, 2024, final was delayed for roughly 82 minutes after large numbers of ticketless individuals attempted to enter Hard Rock Stadium, prompting a security lockdown and the later reopening of gates to reduce crowding outside the venue. Authorities reported multiple arrests and ejections, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to numerous medical incidents at the stadium.
As a result of the disruptions, many paying ticket holders were unable to enter or chose to leave early, and those individuals are expected to make up the majority of claims under the settlement.
Liability, damages and more
Under the settlement terms reviewed by reporters, eligible claimants will fall into two main categories. Fans who were denied entry may seek up to $2,000 each to cover ticket costs, with an additional allowance of up to $300 for travel expenses if the ticket value was below the cap.
A secondary category covers patrons who were denied full access to stadium facilities or services, such as concessions and merchandise, with awards capped at $100 per person. The final total paid out will depend on the volume of claims submitted against the roughly $14 million fund.
Looking ahead
The settlement outlines how fans affected by the access and safety issues at the 2024 Copa América final can seek compensation. Hard Rock Stadium is also scheduled to host matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year.
