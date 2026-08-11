West Ham tipped for Championship glory while supercomputer predictions contrast over Stoke City relegation

According to simulations run by Casino Kings, West Ham have been overwhelmingly backed to bounce straight back to the Premier League. The model predicts that Nuno Espirito Santo's side will finish top of the Championship table this season.

The London club recently secured a 3-1 victory over Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup and have managed to retain the services of key forward Jarrod Bowen.

Burnley are tipped to secure the second automatic promotion spot and finish as runners-up. Meanwhile, Wolves, managed by Cesar Peixoto, are predicted to finish third and eventually triumph at Wembley in a playoff campaign featuring Norwich City, Sheffield United, Wrexham, Southampton, and Birmingham City.