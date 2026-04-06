Conte puts himself forward for the national team: "If I were the president, I’d consider me"

During the post-match press conference, Napoli manager Antonio Conte responded as follows to a question about his possible return to the national team: "Let’s not forget that in the last three months of last year, there was talk of me leaving Napoli to join Juventus. The media have to write about it now, and it’s only right that my name should be on that list. If I were the president of the Football Association, I would consider myself, along with others. The reasons? I’d put Conte forward for many reasons. I’ve already been with the national team and I know the environment; I’m flattered, because representing your country is a wonderful thing. I have another year left on my contract and at the end of the season I’ll meet with the president. I’m sorry that, had we qualified for the World Cup – perhaps on penalties – people would have been talking about a great achievement and great football. Unfortunately, results are what count, but after missing out on three World Cups, we need to take serious action. When I was manager, there was a lot of talk but I found little support, even from the clubs. Now it’s all a disaster, but even in these situations there’s always something to salvage. We all care deeply about the national team; something must be done.”



