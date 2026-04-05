'I made a conscious decision' - Leon Goretzka explains why he stayed at Bayern Munich amid Arsenal interest in January

Goretzka is in line to depart Bayern at the end of his contract when it expires at the end of the season after transparent discussions. He has been a cornerstone of the Munich giants since arriving from Schalke in 2018, but both parties have agreed that the time is right for a new adventure following nearly a decade of dominance in the Bundesliga. The midfielder is determined to pursue more silverware before he finally packs his bags for a new challenge.