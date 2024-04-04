Conor Gallagher Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

Conor Gallagher ‘racism’ storm: Chelsea’s first black player Paul Canoville apologises for role in sparking online abuse at Blues midfielder

Conor GallagherChelseaPremier League

Chelsea's first black player has apologised to Conor Gallagher for adding to a social media pile-on that led to the Blues ace being accused of racism.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gallagher accused of racism video goes viral
  • Chelsea insist clip taken out of context
  • Ex-Blues player apologises after adding to pile-on

Editors' Picks