Conor Gallagher struggling with 'asthma problems' as Igor Tudor provides fitness update on Tottenham stars ahead of Atletico match

Spurs are sweating on the fitness of Gallagher ahead of their crucial round-of-16 second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The England international, who joined from Atletico Madrid in a £35 million deal in January, missed training on Tuesday and was absent from the squad during the weekend draw against Liverpool.

Interim boss Tudor explained the situation surrounding the midfielder ahead of the conclusion of a tie in which they trail 5-2 on aggregate, stating: "We see today what we can do because he has, as you know, probably asthma problems. He has some virus to make some not nice things so we are going to see tomorrow if he is able to go on the bench. Nothing like a danger but still he is not able to play."