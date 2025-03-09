‘Putting the cones down & handing out bibs’ – Bruno Fernandes told role he’d play in legendary Man Utd squads alongside David Beckham, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes
Bruno Fernandes has been told he is Manchester United's best current player but he'd be "handing out bibs" during Sir Alex Ferguson's glory days.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bruno told he's Man Utd's best player
- But would be a squad player under Sir Alex
- Redknapp says he's not on Class of 92's level