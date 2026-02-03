Getty Images Sport
Concern for Bayern Munich as Harry Kane misses training due to illness ahead of huge Bundesliga clash
Bayern confirm striker's absence
The mood at Sabener Strasse will be one of anxiety following an official update from the club regarding their star striker. Taking to social media on Tuesday morning, the German champions confirmed that Kane was not present for the team's latest session.
"Harry Kane is missing from training today due to illness," the short statement read. While the severity of the illness has not been disclosed, the timing could hardly be worse. With the weekend's fixture list looming large, any disruption to the forward's preparation will be a major concern for coach Vincent Kompany as he looks to finalise his tactical plans.
Title race tension builds ahead of Hoffenheim visit
While Bayern sit comfortably at the summit with a nine-point cushion, this weekend presents a rare opportunity for the chasing pack to chip away at their dominance. Hoffenheim have defied expectations to emerge as potential challengers this season, and they travel to Munich knowing this is a free hit at the league leaders.
For Bayern, a victory would all but put them out of reach for Hoffenheim, stretching their lead to double figures, though Borussia Dortmund are still lingering in second place. However, complacency is the enemy, and the manager will be desperate to avoid giving Hoffenheim a glimmer of hope. Facing the division's surprise package is a test of professionalism, one made significantly harder without the guarantee of goals up front.
Kane's pivotal role in the Bavarian attack
Since his arrival in Germany, Kane has been nothing short of a revelation. He is not just the finisher; he is the fulcrum of the entire attack. His ability to drop deep, link play, and provide assists is just as valuable as his prolific goalscoring record. He has scored a whopping 36 goals in just 32 matches this season, failing to find the net on just six occasions in the Bundesliga.
Without him, Bayern lose their focal point. While they have depth in the squad, few can replicate the specific all-round influence the England skipper exerts on the pitch. His leadership and experience in managing games like this are attributes that the team relies upon heavily to maintain their stranglehold on the division.
Alternatives for the weekend showdown
If Kane does not recover in time, Kompany will be forced into a reshuffle. The coaching staff will have to turn to their alternative attacking options to fill the void, likely asking Nicolas Jackson, on loan from Chelsea, or summer signing Luis Diaz to move into the striker position.
The medical team will likely monitor Kane closely over the next 24 to 48 hours. Every hour will count as they race to get him fit, but for now, the champions must prepare for the possibility of facing their nearest rivals without their main man leading the line.
