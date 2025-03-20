CONCACAF Nations League Finals: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and USMNT are favorites, but could Alphonso Davies and Canada spring an upset?

GOAL US looks at all four Nations League semifinalists, with the USMNT expected to win, Canada hoping to make some noise

And so the hunt for a trophy begins. The CONCACAF Nations League can be a confusing event. It certainly means more than the average national friendly, but not on the same standing as major international tournament. Still, there's something to be lifted at the end.

There are plenty of storylines to follow, too. The USMNT will be expected to win in their first competitive fixtures under new manager Mauricio Pochettino - in fact, the U.S. have won all three previous iterations of the tournament.

Jesse Marsch's Canada were surprise contenders at last year's Copa America, and will hope to build on that. Meanwhile, Mexico are back, and want to restore some pride to their national team after a rough run. A word, too, for Panama, who could play giant-killers with a bit of luck.

Article continues below

GOAL looks at the four Nations League semifinalists ahead of the 2025 tournament, and how each side could fare in Los Angeles.