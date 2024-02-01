All completed Manchester United transfers so far in 2023-24 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Manchester United transfers in the 2023-24 season so far.

Erik ten Hag did a commendable job in his first season in charge of Manchester United, helping them finish in the top four, and secure Champions League qualification. Additionally, the former Ajax boss led the Red Devils to the Carabao Cup trophy, while also reaching the final of the FA Cup.

However, the first-half of the 2023/24 season was one of suffering for Manchester United fans. The Red Devils have largely underwhelmed in Ten Hag's second season in charge, languishing way below top-four contention, while also exiting all European competition and the Carabao Cup embarrassingly.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS' investment sealed a deal to buy 25 percent of the Red Devils' last month and now has control of football operations, including transfer dealings.

Article continues below

Although United were expected to do some wheeling and dealing in the winter window to overturn their fortunes, it hasn't been a busy one at Old Trafford because of stringent FFP restrictions. They have used the January market to clear the decks rather than new arrivals heading to the red side of Manchester.

With the winter transfer window almost drawing to a close, GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Manchester United transfers in the ongoing 2023-24 season, below.