Como president Mirwan Suwarso surrenders VIP seat to oldest fans for club's historic Champions League debut

The rise of Como has been one of the most captivating stories in European football, transitioning from the lower tiers of the Italian pyramid to the glitz and glamour of the Champions League in record time. While the club, backed by the Djarum Group, has focused heavily on international expansion and modernising its global brand, the hierarchy has not forgotten the local community that kept the flame alive during decades of hardship.

Faced with a sell-out crowd at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia and a massive demand for tickets that far outweighs the stadium's current capacity, Suwarso and his fellow directors have opted to give up their own seats in the VIP section. This decision was not made for publicity, but rather to honour the generational loyalty of the supporters who have seen the club through bankruptcy and the amateur leagues.