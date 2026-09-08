AFP
Como president Mirwan Suwarso surrenders VIP seat to oldest fans for club's historic Champions League debut
A gesture of loyalty to the Como faithful
The rise of Como has been one of the most captivating stories in European football, transitioning from the lower tiers of the Italian pyramid to the glitz and glamour of the Champions League in record time. While the club, backed by the Djarum Group, has focused heavily on international expansion and modernising its global brand, the hierarchy has not forgotten the local community that kept the flame alive during decades of hardship.
Faced with a sell-out crowd at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia and a massive demand for tickets that far outweighs the stadium's current capacity, Suwarso and his fellow directors have opted to give up their own seats in the VIP section. This decision was not made for publicity, but rather to honour the generational loyalty of the supporters who have seen the club through bankruptcy and the amateur leagues.
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Rewarding a lifetime of Lariani support
The criteria for receiving these exclusive executive seats are specific: the club is looking for fans born in 1950 or earlier. These are individuals who were present long before the current era of superstar signings and global media attention, representing the living history of the club. In a heartfelt statement released via his official Instagram account, Suwarso explained the motivation behind this unprecedented move.
"The stadium is sold out. With the reduced capacity and limited number of tickets available, unfortunately we cannot accommodate everyone who would have liked to be there," Suwarso wrote on social media. "However, some club officials and I have decided to give up our seats for this match. We want them to be given to the fans who have waited the longest: those born in 1950 or earlier, who have followed Como through every league and era."
Navigating stadium constraints and UEFA regulations
The generosity of the board comes at a time when seating at the Sinigaglia is at a premium. The stadium has undergone extensive renovations throughout the summer to meet the stringent requirements set by UEFA for European competition. These works included the total reconstruction of the Curva Ovest, the relaying and widening of the pitch, and significant upgrades to the floodlighting systems, media facilities, and hospitality services. Despite these improvements, the club has had to navigate complex regulatory hurdles that have actually reduced the number of fans allowed inside for European nights compared to domestic Serie A fixtures.
While the stadium can hold over 12,000 spectators for league matches, UEFA has capped the capacity at approximately 11,000 for the Champions League. This reduction is primarily due to the "Distinti" section, which contains tubular structures that do not meet the safety and comfort specifications required for UEFA-sanctioned events.
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Tactical outlook and debut nerves
On the pitch, the challenge is equally daunting as they face a talent-laden German side. While the atmosphere will be electric, there are concerns that the magnitude of the occasion could impact the players. The squad is largely inexperienced at this level, with only nine players having previously tasted Champions League action. However, there is growing excitement surrounding the form of young stars like Nico Paz and the potential inclusion of Moise Kean in the starting eleven. Kean, who arrived with a point to prove, has already made an impact in the early stages of the domestic season. With veterans like Baturina and Chalobah providing the backbone of European experience, the Lariani are hoping to channel the energy of their home crowd to pull off an upset against the German visitors, who are perennial contenders in the knockout rounds.
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