'Como would be a good place' - Everton told it would be 'best not to sign' Dele Alli and let former Tottenham star rebuild career with Cesc Fabregas' team in Italy

Everton have been advised to let Dele Alli join Cesc Fabregas's Como instead of re-signing the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder at Goodison Park.