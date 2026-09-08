Como 1907 show incredible class as they hand Roberta Picchi new contract following breast cancer diagnosis

The club hierarchy reaffirmed that their internal medical staff will work directly with external oncology specialists to oversee the player's upcoming therapy. Confirming the news via an official club release, the Italian outfit announced: "Como 1907 can confirm that Roberta Picchi has been diagnosed with breast cancer following a series of medical examinations.

"Roberta will now begin her treatment, supported throughout by the Club's medical team, who will work closely with the specialists responsible for her care. Everyone at Como 1907 is alongside Roberta and will give her and her family all the support they need during the months ahead."