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'Commercial titan' Alisha Lehmann urged to focus on keeping rock bottom Leicester in the WSL as Foxes legend warns summer exit could happen
Lehmann back in England after embracing an Italian job
Leicester were considered to have pulled off quite the coup when luring Lehmann back to the WSL ranks. She has previously represented West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa. A move to Turin was made in 2024, allowing the Swiss to become a Serie A title winner.
The 27-year-old jumped at the chance to form part of an ambitious project at Como - allowing her to live the dream in idyllic surroundings - but an opportunity to retrace steps to the Midlands proved too good to turn down.
Lehmann has joined a survival bid at Leicester, as they remain rooted to the foot of the WSL table, and questions are already being asked of what relegation could mean for her two-and-a-half-year contract.
Will Lehmann honour her contract with the Foxes?
Ex-Foxes striker Heskey has previously worked as an ambassador for and interim coach of Leicester’s women’s team. Quizzed on what Lehmann brings to the party - with her off-field marketability being embraced - Heskey, speaking in association with Betinia, told GOAL: “Of course, commercially she's a titan isn't she? She's huge but football wise I think it’s trying to get them points on the table.
“They're struggling at this moment in time and they need a win from somewhere that will just keep them in that fight to try and stay up. They only need one more. They only need I think maybe one, maybe two more wins and I think they'll be fine but they need to get them somehow.”
Pressed on whether Lehmann’s signing forms part of a long-term project, with there obvious benefits to be found in keeping her around, Heskey added: “Yeah, the possibility of looking beyond that but again you've got to stay in the league to keep someone like that in the club.”
Leicester focused on football not Instagram followers
Lehmann has offered no indication that she is plotting a speedy jumping of the Leicester ship. She told the club’s official website when completing her switch from Como: “It feels amazing and I’m so happy to be here. It feels like a homecoming, coming back to England, and I’m really happy. Leicester is an amazing club. I’ve seen the training ground and, of course, the stadium. They want to push women’s football forward."
Leicester are delighted to have Lehmann on board. Head coach Rick Passmoor is, however, eager to point out that his focus remains locked on what the Switzerland international offers on the field, not the fact that she boasts 15.7 million Instagram followers.
Passmoor has said: “Leave that to the other people within the football club. I’m here for football and football alone. [The social engagement is] great for the media, great for the football club, yes. But we’re looking after every player in here.
“It’s about the people, it’s been about being player-centred. She’s solely here for the football in my eyes. That’s great that she’s wanted to come to Leicester City and already in terms of training, she’s been good, so we’re pleased to have her on board.”
He went on to say of Lehmann committing fully to the Foxes cause: “That’s what her aim is. That’s what the competition’s for, to ensure that I have a selection headache, leading up to all the games. So she’s part of our plans and she’s part of this squad and it is a squad game, and obviously we’re picking the teams that are suitable for each game and obviously how we want to play as well. So she won’t be coming here to sit in the stands. She’s here to be the best version of her, to keep prodding me to say, ‘Play me.’ So that is like every other player in this building.”
- Getty
WSL survival bid: Leicester's next fixture
Leicester, with just two wins and nine points to their name this season through 16 fixtures, will be back in WSL action on Sunday when playing host to Lehmann’s former employers at Aston Villa.
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