Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy reportedly 'offered' to Scottish league powerhouse Celtic as talk of European move heats up
Nancy to Glasgow?
There would seem to be serious momentum towards Nancy moving to Celtic, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Crew manager is among the leading candidates to take the job at the SPL club. The Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with a European move, and was thought to be likely to leave at the end of the 2024 season. But he stuck around for the 2025 campaign. The manager has mentioned in the past he's open to a move in the future.
"I've been in situations when nobody knew me, nobody was talking about me, and [now they do]," Nancy said to GOAL at MLS Media Day in January. "Now so with my staff, everything for a moment, works well. So I'm happy in Columbus, and after that, we'll see."
A solid resume
Nancy has been among the best coaches in MLS since he arrived in 2023. He has led the Crew, a small market team, to a MLS Cup win in 2023, and Leagues Cup the year after. He was named the 2024 MLS Coach of the Year. Before that, he was a narrow second place to the coach of the year award after overperforming with a struggling Montreal side in 2022.
Columbus Crew left back Max Arfsten admitted Nancy might be ready for a European move.
"Yeah, I mean obviously it would be tough if he left just because he's a good coach, but he has to do what he wants for his career, and if he wants to go to Europe and test himself out there, I feel like you've got to respect that," he said at Tuesday's USMNT availability. "It would definitely be tough for us at Columbus, but it's one of those things where at the same time, if he decides to go, you've got to be happy for him because that's what he wants to do."
A disappointing 2025
For all of his success in years prior, 2025 has been slightly underwhelming for the Frenchman. Before the season, the Crew were considered among the favorites for MLS Cup, but rather struggled as the season went on. They turned in a spirited performance against local rivals FC Cincinnati in the playoffs, but were bounced after a 2-1 Game 3 loss in the first round of the MLS Playoffs.
Other candidiates
Nancy may be among the frontrunners, but he is by no means the only name in the mix. Celtic are also reportedly considering Bodo/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen for the vacant position. O'Neill has won three straight in his return to the helm at the club.
