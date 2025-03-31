This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Siddhant Lazar

Colorado Rapids’ Djordje Mihailovic named MLS Player of the Matchday for Week 6

Major League SoccerD. MihailovicColorado RapidsCharlotte FC

The Colorado Rapids midfielder was given the award after his stellar performance against Charlotte FC, scoring a brace in a 2-0 win

  • Mihailovic scored two goals in four minutes to secure Rapids' victory
  • The midfielder's brace is the fastest in MLS this season
  • Award marks Mihailovic's first Player of the Matchday honor
