Cole Palmer signs massive new Chelsea contract as England star commits future to Stamford Bridge until 2034

Palmer has officially extended his contract with Chelsea, committing to the west London club until 2034. The 24-year-old England international, originally tied down until 2033, has been rewarded with improved terms following his rapid rise as a talismanic figure and dressing-room leader at Stamford Bridge.

Since arriving from Manchester City for £42.5 million in 2023, Palmer has transformed into one of world football's premier attacking talents. He has racked up 91 goal contributions in 138 appearances for the Blues, firing them to FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League triumphs while sweeping individual honours.

The landmark extension places Palmer alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Chelsea team-mates Joao Pedro and Geovany Quenda on the longest contracts in the Premier League.











