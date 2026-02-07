AFP
Blocking out the noise! Cole Palmer shuts down exit rumours with new celebration after Chelsea star nets 38-minute hat-trick against Wolves
Palmer bags hat-trick in Chelsea rout
After suffering the disappointment of a Carabao Cup semi-final exit to Arsenal in midweek, it was crucial for Chelsea to bounce back in the Premier League in a bid to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive. Luckily for the travelling fans, they were treated to the Cole Palmer show. The Blues talisman bagged a 38-minute hat-trick in the Midlands, converting twice from the penalty spot, before grabbing a third shortly before half-time. It was a much-needed confidence-booster for the England international, who had previously only scored twice from open play in the top flight since January 2025.
Blues star shuts down exit rumours
The Manchester-born attacker has been linked with a stunning move back to the north of England this summer, with reports emerging that he is unsettled in London. Claims of missing his friends and struggles to keep a positive mindset have been rife in the media, with some reports going so far as to suggest Manchester United - Palmer's boyhood club - could make a swoop for him. However, the 23-year-old has seemingly shut down those rumours, and he did so with an interesting celebration. After converting his first penalty, Palmer wheeled away and covered his ears with his hands, seemingly blocking out the noise around him. He then engaged with the Chelsea crowd, pointing to them and hyping them up before jogging back to the centre circle.
Rosenior shuts down media talk
Head coach Liam Rosenior was quick to shut down any speculation of his star man leaving Stamford Bridge in the near future. In one of his recent press conferences, the new Chelsea boss said: "It's so unrealistic. It's come from nowhere. There's nothing in it. There's no reason to have the conversation. That's where I'm at.
"Cole is very happy. I've had numerous conversations with him. Our thoughts are on how we can make this team better, how he can improve and how I can help him. He loves being here and he wants to be a Chelsea player. You can't stop speculation, but some speculation is so far from the truth. There's no point in having a discussion about it.
"It's simple. Cole is an incredible player. I'm not surprised at the timing. A new manager comes in and all of a sudden there are people unsettled. It's not true. Cole's here, he's very happy and I can't wait to see him back on the pitch."
What comes next?
For now, Palmer's focus is on his football. After setting an example to his team-mates by scoring three against Wolves, he will be hoping the Blues can push on and secure a spot in the Champions League next season, at the very least.
