Cole Palmer salary: How much does Chelsea star earn per week and annually in the Premier League?

Chelsea's 22-year-old sensation has taken the Premier League by storm. But how much does he earn? Let's find out!

Cole Palmer has easily been one of the best players in the Premier League since his move to the Blue side of London from the Blue side of Manchester.

Surely he must be one of the top earners in the squad then considering his terrific form, right? The answer is rather surprising as the English midfielder barely breaks into the top ten earners list at Stamford Bridge.

Just how much does the 22-year-old earn at Chelsea, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross