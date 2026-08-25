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'I'm ready' - Cole Palmer issues warning to Premier League after inspiring Chelsea to thrilling win at Fulham
Palmer shines as Alonso era begins
Chelsea kicked off a new chapter in spectacular fashion as Alonso secured a 3-2 victory over Fulham in his first Premier League game in charge. The Blues' attack looked revitalised from the first whistle, with Palmer acting as the primary architect in a performance that suggested he has fully moved past the injury frustrations of the 2025-26 campaign. Palmer provided the assist for Joao Pedro's opener after just 32 seconds and later found the net himself, ensuring Chelsea started their season with a win.
The forward, who missed out on a place in England’s World Cup squad due to his lack of playing time last term, was asked how ready he felt for the challenges ahead. He responded with a smile, saying: "Did you not watch the game? I'm only joking, I'm ready you know," Palmer told Sky Sport. "It was a difficult season with injuries and whatnot, but through the summer and since I've been back I've worked extra hard. Obviously with the injuries I've had to try and prevent them and work extra hard day in, day out. I know the talent I've got so I can put in performances like that."
- AFP
Hunger for the long season ahead
For Palmer, the successful start is just the beginning of what he hopes will be a consistent run of form. The forward admitted that the time spent watching from the sidelines has altered his perspective on the game, instilling a level of emotional investment he rarely showed in the past. By focusing on injury prevention and physical conditioning, he has built a foundation that should allow him to handle the rigours of a full Premier League campaign.
Palmer reiterated that his focus is now purely on the future and maintaining the standards set in the season opener. "Normally I'm not an emotional person, the people who know me know I'm not usually bothered about things in life, but over the summer I rested, I recharged and yeah, I'm ready, and I'm hungry," he added.
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A new-look Chelsea attack clicks
The combination play between Palmer, Morgan Rogers, and Joao Pedro was the highlight of the afternoon, prompting Alonso to laud his special attack for their ability to create game-changing moments under pressure. The manager's tactical setup allowed Palmer to drift into dangerous pockets of space, ultimately leading to his decisive 49th-minute goal.
Alonso was quick to laud his star man's impact, telling Sky Sports: "I really enjoyed his performance. He played with responsibility and maturity, but also freedom. It is really important to me that we get the best out of Cole. I am happy for him and if we are going to have a good team, then we need a great Cole."
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Rogers hails 'hungry' Palmer
Rogers, who was impressed by his teammate's contribution to the win, noted the fire burning within Palmer during the pre-season schedule. Rogers was the first Chelsea player since Christopher Nkunku in December 2023 to score on his Premier League debut for the club, yet he spent much of his post-match interview praising Palmer.
"Everyone knows how good he is," Rogers said. "Obviously, he had a difficult season with injuries and stuff last year, and you could see in his eyes in pre-season and training that he's ready to prove people wrong. You saw that with that performance – the best player on the pitch by a mile and that's what he does. It's good to have him on our side."
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