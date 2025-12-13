Getty Images Sport
'I wouldn't say I'm at my best' - Cole Palmer plays down Chelsea impact after scoring against Everton
Chelsea back to winning ways
Palmer has had an injury-hit season but starred in a goalscoring display against the Toffees at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The former Manchester City man appeared to capture some of the swagger Blues fans have come to know and love over the past two years but he himself is not getting carried away following his side's victory.
He told BBC Match of the Day: "I wouldn't say I'm at my best yet. I'm still dealing with an injury. Hopefully, it gets better and better but there's still a bit to go. It is getting better. The stuff I've been doing with the physios at the club. It's just a matter of not doing too much too soon. Literally, it's just a day-by-day thing. Hopefully it gets better."
Incidentally, England boss Thomas Tuchel was in the stands to see Enzo Maresca's side, with the playmaker very much in the German's plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup. But Palmer is taking it one game at a time.
He added: "I've not been looking too far ahead to be honest. I've been injured for three months, I just need to get back to full fitness. I know what I can offer when I'm fully fit so hopefully I get there soon."
- AFP
Maresca praises Palmer
Previously, head coach Maresca said that Palmer is Chelsea's best player, with the Englishman topping the club's goal contributions charts in recent years. And he didn't deviate a huge amount from that stance after the game.
"The game is never finished. We had many chances, we missed. But overall I'm happy with the clean sheet and the performance," said the Italian. "We said many times with Cole [Palmer] we are a better team. Unfortunately he was out for many games for us, but now he's back and for sure he will help us."
Maresca was also quick to laud the performances of Reece James and Malo Gusto - who scored and bagged an assist against Everton.
He added: "They are good players and when they are good players they can play in every position. They can play full-back and midfielder. [Malo Gusto] took the chance and his assist for Cole, so I am very happy for Malo. If we are not able to win, win, win that still doesn't mean we're not ready to compete for titles. "When you don't concede it's not just about one player, it's about all the team. Joao Pedro's press, Alejandro Garnacho's press."
Toothless Everton
After Everton had leapt up the Premier League table in recent weeks, expectations were high among Toffees fans that they could pull off a result. But after a strong 20-minute opening, they struggled to make an impact, something that wasn't helped by losing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to injury.
On the defeat, manager David Moyes told Sky Sports: "I thought there were some really good moments, we played really well today. We've played well away from home [this season] and today we played well. I know you can't say that when you lose 2-0 but today we did well. Maybe in the final third we needed it [a bit of luck], they were clinical in the one or two moments they got, we weren't as clinical when we got in on goal. That was the difference.
"They did so many good things. We played well, but ultimately we didn't get three points. You can say well done as much as you like but we've got to pick up the three points."
What comes next for Palmer?
Chelsea's busy run of games continues as they travel to League One side Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, before making the trip to Newcastle United next Saturday in the Premier League.
So, will Palmer play two games in a week?
Maresca replied: "In this moment, he can't play."
He added that Palmer "probably" won't feature against Cardiff.
