Asked if that kind of status can be secured, ex-Blues midfielder Poyet - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the go-to source for casino sites - told GOAL: “He's going to have the time, because of his contract.

“You know what I see? I see him happy, because he's a quiet guy and he's not really expressive. I watched him the other day and even if he wasn't playing his role, you know what he can do. When he gets the ball, everybody gets excited around him, the stadium as well.

“He looks happy to me, and that's very important for a player like Cole Palmer. Also, he has got help, it’s not like ‘it all depends on you, you need to score, you need to produce, you need to go help everywhere’ because the other players are doing very well, especially the front three. And that's something important.

“Then time, years and years and years of producing. I will always remember when Harry Kane scored the first year, like 20 goals, everybody's, ‘ah, maybe it's a one-off season’. Yeah, right! Big mistake from many people. Here, it's the same.

“Two years ago, he was the best player in the league by far. Then last year, it was a difficult season because of the team. And now he sounds happy. So, for sure, he's going to have another great year.”