Cole Palmer 'disilusioned' at Chelsea after Nicolas Jackson exit with £150m Man Utd transfer on the table

The situation has put Manchester United on red alert, alongside Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. While Chelsea internally see Palmer's status as 'untouchable' and have him under contract until 2033, a valuation of £150 million ($200m) has been touted for the talented forward. Palmer, a boyhood United fan, has been widely rumoured to be unsettled in London. United's interest is bolstered by the presence of director of football Jason Wilcox, who previously headed the academy at Manchester City during Palmer's rise. Wilcox is a huge admirer of the player, having previously expressed his belief that "one of the City academy graduates could go on and win the Ballon d’Or." With Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada leading recruitment, the City connections at Old Trafford are stronger than ever.