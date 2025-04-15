Cole Palmer accused of 'having a dig' at Enzo Maresca as 'ruined' Chelsea star shares Instagram post showing he 'clearly loved playing under Mauricio Pochettino'
Cole Palmer has been accused of 'having a dig' at Enzo Maresca in an Instagram post as Chelsea's on-field struggles continue.
- Palmer accused of firing shots at Maresca
- Shared Instagram post of Chelsea's 6-0 win against Everton in 2024
- Scored four goals that game under Pochettino