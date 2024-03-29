Cole Campbell: The newly-recruited USMNT starlet trying to follow in Christian Pulisic and Giovani Reyna's footsteps at Borussia Dortmund

The rising star recently joined up with U.S. Soccer, becoming the latest dual-national to commit to the program

The ties between US soccer and Borussia Dortmund already run deep. Christian Pulisic was the trendsetter, the first American to burst onto the scene at one of the sport's biggest clubs. Gio Reyna soon followed and, despite some recent turbulence, has had plenty of bright moments during these initial years in the black and yellow.

Behind them, though, is another American rising through the ranks. Until just a few weeks ago, Borussia Dortmund starlet Cole Campbell wasn't eligible to play for the U.S but a chance meeting with a former national team star convinced him to make a big switch.

Now committed to the USMNT program, Campbell has immediately become one of the more talked-about prospects in American soccer. But who is Campbell and what does his path forward look like with both the U.S. and Dortmund? GOAL has you covered...