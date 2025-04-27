Christopher Nkunku wants out! Forward informs Chelsea of desire to leave amid Bayern Munich interest but German giants left waiting on Mathys Tel decision from Tottenham
Christopher Nkunku wants to leave Chelsea having struggled for minutes but his hope of joining Bayern Munich could hinge on Mathys Tel's future.
- Nkunku keen on leaving amid Bayern interest
- German giants want back-up to Kane
- Tel's future at Tottenham still up in the air