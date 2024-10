Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku scored his first goal for France as Didier Deschamps' side secured a comfortable 4-1 Nations League win over Israel.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below France beat Israel 4-1 without Mbappe

Camavinga, Nkunku, Guendouzi & Barcola score

Gandelman on target for Israelis Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below