Christian Pulisic USMNT Copa America
Chris Burton

Christian Pulisic makes history at Copa America with 30th goal for USMNT & moves into top five of all-time chart as AC Milan star chases down Clint Dempsey & Landon Donovan

Christian PulisicUSACopa AmericaUSA vs BoliviaAC Milan

Christian Pulisic has made USMNT history with his 30th international goal, becoming the quickest man to reach that mark for his country.

  • Posted personal best return in Italy
  • Form maintained in international action
  • Delivering with captain's armband on
