Christian Pulisic scores backheel goal after 'first career assist' from pro golfer girlfriend Alexa Melton as AC Milan star takes part in five-a-side game amid USMNT's run to Gold Cup semi-finals
USMNT and AC Milan star Christian Pulisic has linked up with girlfriend Alexa Melton on the football pitch, with the couple combining for a goal.
- Pulisic enjoying time with girlfriend
- Has skipped USMNT duty at Gold Cup
- Plays five-a-side game with Melton