Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams as anchors, Gio Reyna in, Josh Sargent out? GOAL's Way-too-early USMNT roster for the 2026 World Cup

With the World Cup just more than 400 days away, GOAL looks at how the U.S. squad might look next summer

The World Cup is inching closer and closer but, after a disappointing performance in the last week's CONCACAF Nations League, the U.S. men's national team has never felt further away. Some of the team's very real issues were exposed during this most recent window, and there are just about 14 months remaining for Mauricio Pochettino and his staff to find the solutions.

That's all on top of the challenges that were expected to come over the next year or so. Just a few months into his role, Pocehttino is still learning about his group, and Nations League losses to Panama and Canada will be the harshest lessons yet.

There are still key players he hasn't seen in his brief tenure, including several that could end up starting for the USMNT in the sumer of 2026. Those include Sergino Dest and Folarin Balogun, both of whom have had long-term injury absences.

Of course, some of this roster picks itself. Christian Pulisic isn't going anywhere. Neither is Antonee Robinson, who was a crucial injury absence during the most recent games. Tyler Adams and and Tim Weah are anchors, if healthy. Outside of a select few, though, it's wide open everywhere else heading into the home stretch of this World Cup cycle.

So who's in and who's out? What are the tough calls Pochettino will have to make? Which youngsters have a realistic shot of making the 23-man squad for 2026? GOAL takes a way-too-early look.