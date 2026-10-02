Buzzi
Christian Pulisic eyes AC Milan contract extension as Ruben Amorim era sparks resurgence for USMNT star
Milan talisman targets longer stay
The 28-year-old discussed his ongoing situation during a commercial appearance at the club's stadium megastore. He recently rediscovered his scoring touch against Lecce, finding the net for the first time in the league since last December. With his current deal expiring next summer, club owner Gerry Cardinale is reportedly preparing a long-term contract offer running until 2031 to keep the winger.
- Getty Images Sport
Forward embraces structured tactical demands
Speaking to Sky Sport Italia and other journalists while attending an event at the San Siro Milan Store, the Rossoneri number 11 reviewed his recovery and the transition to a new managerial approach: "It has been a strange start to the season. I was coming back from an injury and I really wanted to play, but it took time.
"I worked with the team and coach to get back on the field. We are learning his system, how he wants to play. I am very positive about him. Our most recent match was one of the best, so we want to build on that."
Highlighting the positional guidelines deployed on the pitch, he noted: "He wants us to find certain positions, especially when we have the ball, and to make specific movements. Obviously, we are also given some freedom in attack, but there are principles and positions to keep to."
'I am very happy at Milan'
The American skipped national team duty this window, choosing to remain at Milanello to build match sharpness following an injury sustained at the World Cup.
Asked directly about extending his commitment, he confirmed his desire to reach an agreement: "I am very happy at Milan. The club is giving me everything, it helps me a great deal. I am concentrating on playing, but we'll talk about it, I hope soon."
Underlining his contentment in Italy, he added: "I feel really happy at Milan and want to continue here."
- Getty Images Sport
Resurgent challengers pursue summit ambition
Amorim's side sit fifth in Serie A, trailing leaders Roma by just two points while remaining unbeaten in domestic action. The manager must now find answers in the Europa League after an opening defeat to Benfica threatened their momentum. Having their primary creator back at full capacity will be vital as domestic and continental fixtures pile up over the autumn.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting