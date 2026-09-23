Christian Eriksen QUITS Wolfsburg! Midfielder terminates contract early for family return

Family played the decisive role in Eriksen's decision to walk away from the German club. The Danish record international expressed his immense gratitude for the swift and amicable resolution.

"At the moment, it is important for me to be close to my family in Denmark," Eriksen explained on the club's official website. "I'm pleased that we were able to find a solution together. My time in Wolfsburg was marked by many highs and lows.

"I know that the club is now in good hands as it aims to make its way back to the Bundesliga, and I am convinced that a successful future lies ahead for VfL. I would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported me during my time at VfL and in Wolfsburg. It was a great pleasure for me to play for you, and I will look back fondly on this period."







