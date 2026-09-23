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Christian Eriksen QUITS Wolfsburg! Midfielder terminates contract early for family return
Eriksen calls time on Wolfsburg spell
Eriksen's journey with Wolfsburg has come to a premature end. The Denmark international has reached a mutual agreement with the German side to terminate his contract. The midfielder's deal was originally set to run until the summer of 2027.
However, the veteran playmaker requested an early release from his commitments to relocate closer to his family in Denmark. Wolfsburg respected his wishes and officially confirmed his departure this week. This mutual separation ends a brief but eventful chapter in the Danish star's illustrious club career.
Returning home to be near family
Family played the decisive role in Eriksen's decision to walk away from the German club. The Danish record international expressed his immense gratitude for the swift and amicable resolution.
"At the moment, it is important for me to be close to my family in Denmark," Eriksen explained on the club's official website. "I'm pleased that we were able to find a solution together. My time in Wolfsburg was marked by many highs and lows.
"I know that the club is now in good hands as it aims to make its way back to the Bundesliga, and I am convinced that a successful future lies ahead for VfL. I would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported me during my time at VfL and in Wolfsburg. It was a great pleasure for me to play for you, and I will look back fondly on this period."
Leaving a lasting mark in Germany
Eriksen arrived at the club a year ago as a high-profile free agent. He brought immense pedigree to the squad, boasting over 300 Premier League appearances and vast European experience.
During his sole campaign with the Wolves, the midfielder featured 34 times across the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and relegation play-offs. He contributed three goals and ten assists in a challenging season that featured a mix of highs and lows. Despite his brief tenure, Managing Director Sport Dieter Hecking praised the veteran's character both on and off the pitch.
"He has already experienced and achieved a great deal during his extraordinary career," Hecking said. "That makes it all the more remarkable how approachable and down-to-earth we came to know him at VfL. Despite his short time here, he has left a lasting impression on his teammates, our staff and the fans. We would like to thank Christian and wish him and his family all the very best."
- AFP
Paving the way for a new chapter
With his contract completely resolved, Eriksen is now free to decide his next steps in football. A return to club action in his native Denmark appears highly likely given his stated desire to be near his loved ones. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg must focus on rebuilding without their experienced playmaker as they look to secure promotion back to the Bundesliga.
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