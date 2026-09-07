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‘I can’t see anyone stopping them’ – Chris Sutton makes bold Arsenal prediction as Gunners emerge as Premier League ‘powerhouse’
Perfect start for Arsenal
Arsenal have laid down an imposing marker at the beginning of the Premier League season. The Gunners have secured a maximum nine points from their opening three matches, conceding just a single goal in the process. Their flawless early form has included big players stepping up at crucial moments. It was perfectly highlighted by a recent victory over London rivals Chelsea.
The impressive start has drawn massive praise from observers. Former Premier League winner Sutton is the latest to publicly declare the north London club as the clear team to beat this season.
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Sutton makes bold Arsenal prediction
Sutton, who lifted the title with Blackburn Rovers, has been blown away by Arsenal's consistency. He believes they remain firmly ahead of the rest, even after rival clubs spent hundreds of millions of pounds during the summer transfer window. The former England international insists their momentum makes them overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy.
"I can't see anyone stopping Arsenal," Sutton told BBC. "They're such a powerhouse. Chelsea are a good team, but Arsenal always find a way to win."
Echoes of the historic Invincibles
Arsenal's defensive solidity is already matching historic milestones. They have won their opening three top-flight games while conceding fewer than two goals for only the third time in the club's history.
One of those previous occasions was the famous 2003-04 campaign, which ended with the Gunners going the entire league season unbeaten. They also carry a formidable streak of eight consecutive league victories stretching back into last term.
This relentless form has left Sutton questioning if a genuine title race will even materialise, saying: "Can you stop Arsenal? I don't think they [other Premier League teams] can."
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Napoli and Sunderland clashes await
Arsenal will now turn their attention towards European competition. They launch their Champions League campaign on Wednesday with a demanding trip to Italy to face Napoli. Following their European exploits, the Gunners will return to domestic duties at the weekend. They travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Saturday.
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