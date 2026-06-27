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From Chris Richards' near-perfect passing to Alex Freeman surpassing expectations - Five things we learned about the USMNT during the World Cup group stage

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GOAL breaks down the lessons learned from the first three games of the World Cup

One last look before turning the page completely, okay?

The U.S. Men's National Team's group stage is over, and the knockouts are now all that matter. But before Mauricio Pochettino's side moves fully into win-or-go-home mode, it is worth taking stock of what got them here. The U.S. won the group, showed real attacking balance, got contributions from across the squad, and even after a late stumble against Turkiye, left the first phase with more answers than questions.

It was the most enthusiastic group stage in this team's history, one that saw players and fans step up in ways that the world has not seen before. This summer has already felt different, but again, the only way to truly make it so would be to make a dent in the later rounds of this tournament.

So, ahead of those later rounds, what can we learn from the group stage? What stood out? What will the USMNT take away from the first three games? GOAL takes a look...

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Richards does more than we even realized

    Everyone knew the importance of Chris Richards heading into the group stage. It's why American soccer was sweating so profusely over the status of his ankle. Fortunately, that ankle seems to be just fine, and the U.S. has benefitted from that fact with strong defensive performances from two Richards starts.

    It hasn't just been the defending, though, as crucial as that is. In his two appearances, Richards has completed 97.8 percent of his passes, with only four of his 179 attempts not finding a teammate. Per Opta, that's the second-best passing start to a tournament since 1966. Only Gheorghe Popescu in 1994 was more accurate with his 122 of 124 passes for a 98.4 percent mark.

    So, yes, while Richards is playing mistake-free soccer off the ball, he's also played mistake-free soccer on it, which is why the U.S. has been so good at winning the ball and keeping it when he's been on the field.

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  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Freeman is ready

    After the win over Australia, Mauricio Pochettino said that Alex Freeman can be the best in the world in his position. While that's a long way away, Freeman has confirmed something in his appearances this summer: he is, at the very least, World Cup-ready in his position.

    Playing as a right back/right-center back, Freeman's role is unique, and it tasks him with playing complete and smart games. His defensive performances are crucial, which is why it was such a nice little bonus to see him pop up with his now-famous goal in that win over Australia in Seattle.

    Generally, though, Freeman is doing everything right. Through the first two games, he led the USMNT in completed line-breaking passes with 40. Tim Ream was next up with 37, and after that, there's a huge gap to Antonee Robinson's 26.

    What does that say? Well, it confirms that, despite his obvious physical gifts, Freeman is also one heck of a soccer player, one who has both learned and is learning different ways to impact games even at this level.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The midfield balance is working

    Entering the tournament, there was no shortage of questions about the midfield. A few still linger, particularly around depth as Cristian Roldan deals with a slight injury.

    The USMNT does have something in place with its starting group, though, and it does all seem to align.

    Tyler Adams is Tyler Adams, so there was never really a worry there. The question was always what it was going to look like around him. The answer has been to drop Malik Tillman a bit deeper and give Weston McKennie freedom to drive forward. It's worked spectacularly. Tillman has, statistically, been one of the most complete players at this tournament while McKennie has given defenders fits with his direct runs in behind and subsequent decisions with the ball.

    So far, the midfield balance works. It's now up to that trio to stay on the field and keep making it work as games get harder.

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  • Türkiye v USA: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The bits to clean up

    Realistically, it's hard to really blame the USMNT for the late goal against Turkey. It came in a game that didn't matter with a heavily-rotated XI and a key player hobbling through the final moments with an ankle injury. The U.S. was, effectively, playing with 10 men in the final minutes of a game with no impact on the future. It's fine.

    However, there is one aspect of this that Pochettino will use as a lesson. He will use this as yet another reminder of the importance of not switching off because the team has done that a bit too much so far this summer.

    Against Germany in the send-off game, the U.S. conceded early off a free kick. Against Paraguay, they totally switched off on a long set piece. Then, in the final minutes of that Turkey game, the late winner came from a throw-in. All goals were completely and totally avoidable with just a bit more focus.

    That will be a point Pochettino will be driving home because one moment like that could be the difference between a good and bad summer.

  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The country is ready

    From incredible in-stadium atmospheres to record TV numbers, it's safe to say that America is more invested in the USMNT than ever before. So far, there has been a unique synergy between team and fans to start this tournament; how long will it go on?

    That's the big question, isn't it? In the early phase, this team put together its best group stage performance, capturing the hearts of fans along the way. Those fans are now invested more than ever, too, and it's shown in every facet of this World Cup. Jerseys are selling out while "Country Roads" has enjoyed one heck of a moment as the celebration song of this summer.

    Now more than ever, this country seems eager and willing to fall in love with this team. Now more than ever, this team seems to be in a position to build something off of that love. That continues in the knockout rounds and, the longer it continues, the more things will change for the better for this team.

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